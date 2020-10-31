Rock Hill Herald Logo
Sex offenders face Halloween curfew again in South Carolina

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

South Carolina is again requiring registered sex offenders to turn off their lights and not answer the door for trick-or-treaters on Halloween.

The state Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services said all people on the sex offender registry are on curfew starting at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.

They cannot have their outside lights on or answer the door for children looking for candy. They also will break their probation if they host or go to a Halloween party or carnival, the agency said in a statement.

The agency will have agents checking on registered offenders to make sure they are following the rules.

Some counties require all sex offenders to go to a central location for four hours on Halloween.

The State Law Enforcement Division's website includes the sex offender registry for South Carolina.

