Midlands teen killed in overnight shooting, coroner says

A Midlands 18-year-old was shot and killed early Sunday morning, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

DeQuandre Perry was identified as the teenager who died, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

Perry was shot at about 1:30 a.m. on Utah Circle, according to the release. That’s near the intersection of Manning Road and South Guignard Parkway.

The teen was taken to an area hospital where he died, Baker said.

An autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, and what led to the gunfire was not available.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

Perry’s death is being investigated by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office and the coroner’s office.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

