Search ends for endangered, missing woman, Lexington police say

A search for a missing woman the Lexington Police Department said was endangered ended early Monday morning.

Sushannah Cotton Yandle returned home after she was last seen overnight leaving her Roberts Street home in Lexington, police said in a news release. That’s near Lexington Mill Pond and the Old Mill on East Main Street.

The 24-year-old is receiving care after she was in a crisis when she left Sunday night, according to the release.

Sushannah Cotton Yandle was reported missing by the Lexington Police Department. Lexington Police Department

Yandle left her home at about 11 p.m., driving a red 2003 Ford Expedition.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Police thanked those who helped with the search and provided information.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.