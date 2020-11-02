Pedestrian dies after crash on Lexington County road, SC Highway Patrol says

One person was killed in a Sunday night crash on a Lexington County road, the South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The collision happened at about 6 p.m., when a pedestrian was trying to walk across U.S. 321/Main Street and was hit by a 2014 Nissan Altima heading north on the road, Cpl. Sonny Collins said.

The crash was near the intersection with Busbee Road, in the Gaston area, according to Collins.

The pedestrian was killed in the wreck, Collins said.

The Lexington County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the pedestrian after notifying the next of kin.

No criminal charges are expected to be filed, according to Collins.

This was not the only death reported on a Lexington County road over the weekend. A 31-year-old Columbia man died in a early Saturday morning car crash near Interstate 77 and U.S. Highway 321.

Through Friday afternoon, 845 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 143 were pedestrians, DPS data shows.

Last year at this date, 134 pedestrians had been killed in collisions, according to DPS.

This was at least the 34th person killed in a Lexington County crash in 2020, and the fourth pedestrian, data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.