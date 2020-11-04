Moped rider killed in Richland County crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

A person riding a moped was killed after a crash on a Columbia road, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Wednesday.

The two-vehicle collision happened Tuesday on Sloan Road, near the intersection with Rockerfella Lane, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s about a mile from the intersection of Hardscrabble and Farrow roads.

The moped was heading east on Sloan Road when it was hit from behind by a Jeep Grand Cherokee, according to Jones.

The moped rider was thrown from the bike and died after being taken to a Prisma Health hospital, Jones said.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the moped rider after performing an autopsy and notifying the next of kin.

Information on what caused the collision, and if the moped rider was wearing a helmet, was not available.

There was no word on possible criminal charges, but the crash continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Wednesday morning, 863 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 40 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2020, according to DPS.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

