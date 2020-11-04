Woman dies after being found in burning Midlands home, coroner says

A woman died after being found in a fire at her Midlands home, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said Wednesday.

Debra White died after the 51-year-old Sumter resident was extracted from a burning house by the Sumter Fire Department, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

It was about 11:20 p.m. Tuesday when the fire department responded to a 911 call about the blaze on Genbryd Road, according to the release.

White was taken to a Prisma Health hospital, about eight miles north of her home, where she died, Baker said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Friday at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

Information on the cause of the fire was not available, but it is being investigated by the coroner’s office, fire department, and South Carolina Law Enforcement Division.

