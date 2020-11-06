South Carolina adds nearly 1,000 new cases of COVID-19, DHEC reports

South Carolina health officials announced another 953 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 15 more confirmed deaths related to the virus on Friday, as they continue to warn that the state could be seeing a fall surge in virus activity.

Since the first cases of the virus were identified in South Carolina in March, officials have reported 173,186 confirmed cases and 3,748 confirmed deaths.

Friday’s case count marks the highest total since the last day of October. Officials with the Department of Health and Environmental Control also announced its highest testing totals of the month thus far, with 7,198 individual test results after recording fewer than 3,000 on Thursday.

That testing total put Friday’s percentage of positive tests at 13.2%. It has been nearly three weeks since DHEC has reported a percentage positive under 10%, a level that officials such as state epidemiologist Linda Bell have previously said indicates continued disease spread in the community.

The average rate of positive tests topped 20% in parts of July and has declined since to below 15%, but it is still well above the 5% mark that health experts have cited as a goal for safely reopening.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A total of 2,105,473 tests have now been performed in the state since March. Officials are now recommending anyone who is “out and about” in the community or not able to wear a facial covering and practice social distancing be tested regularly and are urging residents to take advantage of free testing sites throughout the state. They’ve also expanded types of testing to include shallow nasal swabs, oral swabs or saliva testing at different locations.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER