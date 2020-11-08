SUV driver killed in crash on Columbia road, South Carolina Highway Patrol says

One person is dead following a crash in Columbia on Saturday, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 4:20 p.m. on Pineview Road, near the intersection with American Italian Way, Master Trooper David Jones said. That’s close to where Pineview intersects with Shop and Bluff roads.

A Chevrolet Tahoe was heading east on Pineview when it sideswiped a Hyundai Elantra heading in the opposite direction, according to Jones.

After the collision, the Chevy SUV ran off the left side of the road where it hit a ditch and flipped over, Jones said.

The driver of the SUV was not wearing a seat belt and died at the scene, according to Jones.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Richland County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after performing an autopsy and notifying the next of kin.

No other injuries were reported in the wreck by Highway Patrol.

Information on what caused the Chevy to hit the Hyundai was not available, but the crash is being investigated by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Friday afternoon, 872 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 590 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 316 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

There have been at least 42 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2020, and seat belts were not used in at least 29 of the collisions, according to DPS.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $4.99 a month for 12 months. VIEW OFFER

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.