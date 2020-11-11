SC legislators push for ‘fraud’ inquiry; Graham mum as witness testimony unravels

Thirty South Carolina House Republicans are joining calls for the nation’s most powerful lawyer to investigate alleged and yet-unproven voter fraud in the 2020 presidential election a day after one witness — whose sworn affidavit U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham has held up as reason to investigate — reportedly recanted his allegations to federal investigators.

The letter from state lawmakers sent to U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr did not cite any specific examples of alleged fraud, saying instead that any fraud is unacceptable and should be investigated so that all Americans can know the presidential election between President Donald Trump and President-elect Joe Biden was “fair, honest and legitimate.”

The letter also follows a turn of events that have cast doubt on allegations Graham has said warrant an investigation.

Graham asked the Department of Justice to investigate claims laid out in a sworn affidavit by postal worker Richard Hopkins, who accused postal workers in an Erie, Pennsylvania, post office of backdating ballots so they would count in the election. Graham said he received that affidavit from the Trump campaign.

On Tuesday, news broke that Hopkins had recanted his allegations to federal investigators, but later he posted a video online saying he had not recanted his affidavit. It is a crime to lie to a federal agent, though Hopkins reportedly did not explain why he was recanting his statement.

Asked Tuesday night for comment on the recanted allegations, a Graham spokesman pointed The State to the video of the postal worker saying he never did take back his word. The senator has not provided a comment on the matter.

In the most recent vote tally, Biden leads Trump by more than 5 million votes and 62 electoral votes. Trump won election in 2016 with the electoral vote only. Then-Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton won the popular vote by more than 2.8 million votes.

The president and his Republican allies have alleged, without offering any evidence, that large-scale voter fraud has riddled election results in battleground states such as Georgia, Arizona and Pennsylvania, where poll workers are still counting ballots and Biden remains in the lead. The New York Times reported on Tuesday that after contacting top election officials in all 50 states, 45 reported no major voting problems. For the other five states, The Times reported that other statewide officials said there were no issues and they could find no public comments that suggested problems either.

A number of the president’s campaign allegations have gone unfounded and moved through the court system.

In some cases, a judge has denied the complaint. On Wednesday, the Georgia Secretary of State — who was openly criticized by two Republican U.S. senators in a January runoff — announced that the state where Biden leads will conduct a hand recount, or audit, of the presidential race.

The allegations Graham asked DOJ to investigate started to unravel Tuesday night, after a series of tweets from the U.S. House Oversight Committee, saying that the Postal Service Inspector General investigated the employee’s claims and then told the committee that the employee recanted his allegations without explanation:

“Richard Hopkins is a USPS employee in Erie, Pa. He signed a sworn affidavit with allegations of ballot tampering/fraud and went public through Project Veritas. #USPS IG began investigating last week,” the account tweeted. “#USPS IG investigators informed Committee staff today that they interviewed Hopkins on Friday, but that Hopkins RECANTED HIS ALLEGATIONS yesterday and did not explain why he signed a false affidavit.”

BREAKING NEWS: Erie, Pa. #USPS whistleblower completely RECANTED his allegations of a supervisor tampering with mail-in ballots after being questioned by investigators, according to IG.



— Oversight Committee (@OversightDems) November 10, 2020

Republican state lawmakers’ request for an investigation followed a similar request made by the state’s GOP congressional delegation members, who also called for federal election reforms.

The letter was signed by freshman state Reps. Bobby Cox of Greenville and Stewart Jones of Spartanburg, and 28 other House Republicans that included now former Rep. Mac Toole of Lexington, who retired this year, and his successor, state Rep. RJ May. It also was signed by new state Rep. Ryan McCabe, who beat incumbent former Rep. Kit Spires of Lexington, in the June primary.

“Let’s get this right as a country,” Cox said. “Confirm or deny fraud and move on together.”