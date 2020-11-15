Midlands man and his two sons killed in shooting, coroner says

A Midlands man and his two adult sons were killed in an overnight shooting, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said Sunday.

Raymond Davis, 61, and sons Randy Davis, 36, and Marcus Davis, 32, died at the scene, Coroner Robbie Baker said in a news release.

The shooting happened Saturday night in the 1000 block of Marilyn Avenue, according to the release. That’s in Sumter, near the junction of U.S. 76 and U.S. 378.

Information on a shooter, or shooters, was not available. There was no word on what led to the gunfire.

Baker said more people were injured in the shooting, the Sumter Item reported. Information on the number of people hurt and their conditions was not available.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Autopsies have been scheduled for later in the week at the Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to the release.

Both the coroner’s office and the Sumter Police Department are investigating the shooting.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.