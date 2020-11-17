Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires coming to Columbia for concert

Another big name musical act will be coming to Columbia for a concert.

Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires will perform at the renovated Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center, venue officials said Tuesday.

Isbell and Shires, who are married, are scheduled to take the stage on Dec. 12.

A ticket presale will begin on Thursday at 10 a.m. and all tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday at ticketmaster.com. Ticket prices range from $180 to $260, according to venue officials.

JUST ANNOUNCED Grammy Award Winning Duo @JasonIsbell & @amandashires take the Columbia Speedway Entertainment Center Stage for a LIVE #concert on Saturday, December 12! Presale starts Thursday, sign up for access to tickets! https://t.co/5YdI3I9WP0#colaconcerts #timeforlife pic.twitter.com/W8gY6UAMwr — Cola Concerts (@Colaconcerts) November 17, 2020

Isbell is a four-time Grammy Award-winning artist and “is widely renowned as one of the greatest songwriters of his generation,” according to officials at Columbia Speedway. Isbell is also known for his work with the bands The 400 Unit, and Drive-By Truckers.

Shires is also a member of the Highwomen supergroup, along with Maren Morris, Brandi Carlile, and Natalie Hemby.

Isbell and Shires drew attention last week when they returned their membership cards to the Country Music Association. Isbell said the couple took the action after the CMA failed to mention John Prine, Jerry Jeff Walker, and Billy Joe Shaver at its award show. All three died in 2020.

“I doubt anybody will care, but we cared a lot about our heroes,” Isbell tweeted.

Isbell and Shires are the latest act scheduled to appear at Columbia Speedway as part of a concert series at the Cayce venue. Performances are set to begin on Thursday with country music star Kip Moore, and the series also includes St. Paul and the Broken Bones on Nov. 20, Allman Betts Band with special guest Tab Benoit on Nov. 21, Ranky Tanky on Nov. 22, Chase Rice on Dec. 5, Wynonna Judd on Dec. 10, Greg Gutfeld on Dec. 13, and Shovels & Rope on March 19.

Additionally, there will be a free “Live and Local” music performance on Wednesday. It will feature bands and performers from the Midlands, including DJ Kevin Snow, Tripping on Bricks, and the Reggie Sullivan Band.

The show will begin at 7 p.m., and while admission is free those planning to attend must sign up for the event at ColaConcerts.com.

The new entertainment center at Columbia Speedway, on Charleston Highway, features “two massive high definition LED screens flanking a festival-quality stage,” concert series organizers said Tuesday in a news release. The screens are more than 40-feet wide and can be viewed in sunlight or at night, according to the release.

The renovated venue features cove seating to help keep visitors separated, as confirmed cases of COVID-19 continue to rise in South Carolina. The cove seats are 12-by-10 square foot areas with room for two to four people, who are separated from other coves, according to the release.

COLA CONCERTS LINEUP

Kip Moore Nov. 19 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 19 at 8 p.m. St. Paul and the Broken Bones Nov. 20 at 8 p.m.

Nov. 20 at 8 p.m. Allman Betts Band with special guest Tab Benoit Nov. 21 at 8 p.m.

with special guest Tab Benoit Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. Ranky Tanky Nov. 22 at 6 p.m.

Nov. 22 at 6 p.m. Chase Rice Dec. 5 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 5 at 8 p.m. Wynonna Judd Dec. 10 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 10 at 8 p.m. Jason Isbell and Amanda Shires Dec. 12 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 12 at 8 p.m. Greg Gutfeld Dec. 13 at 6 p.m.

Dec. 13 at 6 p.m. Shovels & Rope March 19, 2021 at 8 p.m.

