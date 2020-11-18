SC’s Mignon Clyburn tapped for President-elect Joe Biden’s transition team

Federal Communications Commission (FCC) Commissioner Mignon Clyburn speaks during an FCC open meeting January 20, 2010 in Washington, DC. MCT

South Carolina’s Mignon Clyburn, who once chaired the Federal Communications Commission, has been tapped by President-elect Joe Biden to serve on one of his transition teams.

Clyburn, the daughter of U.S. Rep. Jim Clyburn, will serve on Biden’s team examining the Federal Communications Commission, according to the transition team’s website.

Clyburn will be serving in that role in a volunteer capacity.

Each agency team will study the operations of the agency they are assigned to, according to the Biden transition website. Their job it to make sure the transition between the current administration and the new administration is smooth and to set the tone for what is to come.

Clyburn was first appointed to the FCC in 2009 by then-President Barack Obama. When Democrats held a majority on the commission, Clyburn became the first woman to be named chair.

During her time on the commission, she was known as a staunch defender of net neutrality, or the idea that all internet service providers must treat all internet communications equally and not charge more for one site or another.

Clyburn left the board in 2018.

“I’ve done all I know to do. And it’s time for me to serve in another way,” Clyburn said after news of her resignation broke.

Clyburn’s father, Jim Clyburn, played a pivotal role in Biden’s victory. The former vice president had not performed well in the Iowa and New Hampshire primaries and was lagging in national polls.

Days before South Carolina’s primary, Clyburn endorsed Biden, propelling him to a decisive win in every single county in the state. Biden’s campaign was revived after the win, and went on to clinch the nomination.

Mignon Clyburn isn’t the only South Carolinian serving on Biden’s transition team.

Democratic strategist Clay Middleton was tapped to serve as a House legislative adviser, who is responsible for meeting with members of Congress and other stakeholders. Middleton has helped lead three presidential campaigns and has held positions within the Obama administration. Middleton also served as an aide for Jim Clyburn.