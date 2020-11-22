Motorcycle rider dies day after crash involving two Harley-Davidsons on Midlands road

A Harley-Davidson rider died Saturday, a day after a crash on an interstate running through the Midlands that involved a second motorcycle and a pickup truck, South Carolina Highway Patrol said.

The three-vehicle collision happened at about 9:30 p.m. Friday on Interstate 95, Lance Cpl. Tyler Tidwell said. It occurred at the 87 mile marker, just past Exit 86 which is the junction with Interstate 26, leading traffic toward Columbia or Charleston.

A 2004 Harley-Davidson ran into the back of a 2016 Toyota Tacoma, and the rider was thrown from the bike onto I-95, according to Tidwell.

The wreckage of the motorcycle hit a second Harley-Davidson, causing that 2018 bike to crash, Tidwell said.

Both motorcyclists wore helmets, and the rider of the 2018 Harley-Davidson was not injured, according to Tidwell. The rider of the Harley that hit the pickup truck was taken to an area hospital and died the following day, Tidwell said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify that person after notifying the next of kin.

There were four people in the Toyota truck, all wearing seat belts, and no injuries were reported, according to Tidwell.

Information on what caused the 2004 Harley to hit the rear of the truck was not available, but the collision continues to be investigated by Highway Patrol.

Through Friday afternoon, 97 motorcycle riders were among the 908 people that have been killed on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

This was at least the 33rd person killed in an Orangeburg County crash in 2020, and the second motorcycle rider, DPS data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.