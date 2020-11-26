Rock Hill Herald Logo
Suspect accused of kidnapping two people from Myrtle Beach oceanfront resort

Two people were kidnapped at gunpoint from a Myrtle Beach hotel and police say they have a suspect in custody.

Myrtle Beach police went to Palette Resort, 703 S. Ocean Blvd., around midnight Wednesday for the reported kidnapping.

A suspect went into a room and took two family members at gunpoint, according to Myrtle Beach police. The suspect fled with both family members and was arrested in Florence within hours.

Neither victim was hurt in the incident.

Myrtle Beach police charged Rysheen Dala Williams, 40, of Columbia, with kidnapping, domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature, burglary first degree, assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

The Florence County Sheriffs Office, Florence City Police Department, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the FBI all assisted in the investigation.

