AC Flora High School student killed in wreck, Richland County coroner says

An A.C. Flora High School student was killed in a car crash over the weekend, officials said.

Bailey Pratt, 17, died in a single-vehicle collision Saturday night on Garners Ferry Road, Richland County Coroner Gary Watts told The State.

Bailey was a student and baseball player at AC Flora, according to posts on the school baseball team’s Twitter and Facebook pages.

“The Falcon Baseball program sends sincere condolences and prayers to the Pratt family,” the posts said. “Rest In Peace Bailey.”

Other baseball coaches and teams from around the state also commented on Pratt’s death.

A crisis team was at A.C. Flora High Monday to provide counseling and support to any students and staff members having difficulty coping with Bailey’s death, Richland County School District One spokeswoman Karen York told The State.

The crash happened shortly after 11 p.m. on Garners Ferry Road near Ka Ha Alda Trail — just past Lower Richland High School, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Bailey was the only person in a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle ran off the right side of the road and overturned, Cpl. Sonny Collins said. The teen was not wearing a seat belt, according to Collins.

Bailey was ejected from the vehicle and died of multiple traumatic injuries, Watts said.

Through Friday afternoon, 941 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 640 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 345 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

There have been at least 46 people killed in Richland County crashes in 2020, and seat belts were not used in 33 of the deaths, DPS data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.