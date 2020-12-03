Driver killed, passenger hospitalized in wreck on Midlands road, Highway Patrol says

One person was killed and another hospitalized following a Wednesday night crash on a Midlands road, according to South Carolina Highway Patrol.

The single-vehicle collision happened at about 8:45 p.m. at the intersection of Graham Road and S.C. 34, Cpl. Matt Southern said Thursday. That’s in Pomaria, about 12 miles north of downtown Newberry.

A 2000 Infiniti sedan was heading north on Graham Road, and when it came to the intersection with S.C. 34 the driver disregarded a stop sign, according to Southern.

The car ran off the road and smashed into a ditch before hitting a highway sign, Southern said.

The driver died at the scene and a passenger was hurt and had to be taken to an area hospital, according to Southern. Further information on the passenger’s condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Neither the driver nor the passenger was wearing a seat belt, according to Southern.

The Newberry County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the driver after notifying the next of kin.

Highway Patrol continues to investigate the wreck.

Through Wednesday afternoon, 951 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety. Of those, 645 of the victims had access to seat belts, but 347 were not wearing them, DPS reported.

There have been at least 12 people killed in Newberry County crashes in 2020, and seat belts were not used in nine of the deaths, DPS data shows.

