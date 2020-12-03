One person shot, others hit by car, and three Midlands residents arrested, cops say

Three people were arrested on a variety of charges after one man was shot and two other people were run over by a car in the same incident, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sumter residents Christopher England, Amari Nicole Hall, and Branden Michael Kennon were charged on Nov. 25, a day after the violent incident that resulted in the shooting victim being taken to a hospital in Richland County, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.

Information on the man’s condition was not made available.

The 25-year-old England was charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to the release.

Kennon, 41, was charged with obstructing justice for withholding information about the shooting from law enforcement, the sheriff’s office said.

Like Kennon, Hall was also charged with obstructing justice. The 22-year-old was also charged with possession of a controlled substance after it was discovered she hid multiple unprescribed pills inside her body while at Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center, according to the release.

The three were involved in the Nov. 24 incident that occurred on Peach Orchard Road/S.C. 441, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting began as an argument in front of a residence between two people and the trio facing charges, according to an incident report.

Shots were fired from inside a vehicle, which dragged the people down the street as it drove away, according to the incident report.

The collision caused minor injuries, but the man who was shot in the center of his chest received treatment from responding deputies before he was airlifted by helicopter to the emergency room of a Richland County hospital, the sheriff’s office said in the report.

A neighbor provided deputies with a video that showed people driving away from the scene in a blue Subaru, which was later stopped by Sumter Police Department officers, according to the incident report.

England, Kennon, and Hall were taken into custody and detained at the detention center, where it was discovered Hall had blue bars believed to be Xanax hidden inside her, the sheriff’s office said in the report.

England was released on $2,500 surety bonds for each charge, while both Hall and Kennon posted combined personal recognizance bonds of $6,500 and $10,000 respectively, Sumter County court records show.

Charges were already pending against England, who was out on bail following an August arrest for public disorderly conduct, and breaking into motor vehicle or tanks, pumps, where fuel, lubricants stored, according to court records.

