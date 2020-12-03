Search ends for missing Richland County man with medical condition

The Thursday search for a missing Irmo man ended when he was found, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department said.

Jerry Baumgardner was found safe, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Information on where and when the 77-year-old was tracked down was not made available by the sheriff’s department.

Baumgardner was reported missing after he was last seen leaving his home at about 1 a.m., according to the release.

When he was leaving his home, Baumgardner was driving his 2006 gray Toyota Tacoma pickup truck, according to the release.

There was urgency to find Baumgardner because he has a medical condition, the sheriff’s department said. Information on the condition was not available.

The sheriff’s department thanked everyone who helped share information during the search.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.