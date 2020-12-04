SC police officer threw a party and gave minors alcohol, SLED says. Now, he’s charged

A former Sumter Police Department officer was arrested Tuesday after he gave alcohol to minors at a party, according to state agents.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division charged 23-year-old Joshua Lee Christmas with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

In May, when Christmas was still an officer, he bought alcohol for a person he knew was under 21 while off duty and hosted a party at which he provided minors with alcohol, agents said. Christmas was 22 at the time. During the investigation, Christmas admitted he gave the minors alcohol, according to an arrest warrant. Other evidence and witness statements back up the allegation against Christmas, the warrant said.

Christmas was not a full fledged officer in May, according to SLED. He hadn’t completed all the requirements to be a certified officer at time of allegation.

Agents jailed Christmas at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center. A judge released him on bond the same day.

SLED agents investigated the allegations at the request of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office.

The 3rd Circuit Solicitor’s Office will prosecute the case against Christmas.

If guilty, Christmas could be sentenced to three years in prison, which is the maximum punishment for contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The State tried to reach Christmas’ legal representation but it is not yet publicly listed.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.

