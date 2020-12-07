Plans set to memorialize Lexington elementary school teacher who died of COVID-19

Funeral arrangements have been made for the Lexington 1 school district teacher who died of COVID-19 over the weekend.

A celebration of Staci Blakely’s life will be held Wednesday at First Calvary Baptist Church of Leesville, according to her obituary with the Barr-Price Funeral Home.

Visitation for the memorial will begin at 3 p.m., followed by a service at 4 p.m., according to the obituary. The church is on Cedar Grove Road, near the intersection with Augusta Highway.

Blakely, a third grade teacher at Carolina Spring Elementary School, died Saturday, Lexington 1 spokeswoman Mary Beth Hill told The State.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Blakely, 50, was born in Cheraw before graduating from Gilbert High School and Columbia College, according to her obituary.

She had 28 years of experience in education and began her education career as a second- and third-grade teacher at Virginia Park Elementary in Richland 1 in 1992 before joining Lexington 1 in 1999.

“She was very passionate about teaching and was an advocate for reading,” according to her obituary. “She loved the students she taught throughout her career.”

Beyond her career, Blakely loved being at a beach, where she was “happy and at peace,” according to the obituary.

Blakey is survived by her husband, Chris, and daughters, Lauren and Megan, among other family members.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Her family allowed Lexington 1 to share news of the teacher’s death with the public because they think it’s an important reminder about the serious nature of the coronavirus.

“One of the ways we can celebrate her life is being sure that we continue to take care of each other,” Lexington 1 Superintendent Greg Little said in a news release over the weekend. “Mrs. Blakely’s death is a tragedy. She was a wonderful, warm teacher who will be missed.”

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.