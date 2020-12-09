Tech company investing millions in Richland County operation, adding 40 more jobs

An international technology company announced plans Wednesday to make a multi-million dollar investment to expand its operation in Richland County. The move will create new jobs in Columbia, according to S.C. Gov. Henry McMaster.

Sensor Electronic Technology Inc., which manufactures ultraviolet LED light products, is investing $55 million in its operation at 110 Atlas Court, the governor’s office said in a news release. That’s in an area densely packed with businesses and restaurants between Interstate 77 and Garners Ferry Road.

The 21-year-old business’ investment will create 40 new jobs, according to the release. SETi is a division of Seoul Semiconductor and Seoul Viosys, which has offices in South Korea, China, and Germany.

“We work every day not only to recruit new businesses to South Carolina, but to also take care of our existing companies like SETi,” McMaster said in the release. “Richland County and our entire state have a real reason to celebrate today, as SETi’s growth and investment provide more opportunities for South Carolinians.”

SETi manufactures and sells UV LED products for applications in curing, sterilization, sensors, biomedical devices and home appliances, according to the release.

The products are being used in HVAC units to disinfect the air and reduce allergens, with the goal of slowing the spread of COVID-19, the governor’s office said.

“We are excited to celebrate the successes, innovations and developments that have afforded us an opportunity to expand our operations in Columbia, South Carolina,” SETi CEO Chae Kim said in the release. “SETi would not be a world leader in the UV LED industry without the hard work and dedication of our employees. We look forward to expanding our talented team and are very optimistic about our future in South Carolina.”

The expansion has already started and is expected to be completed by late 2022, according to the release.

It will upgrade the facility to include a larger, automated cleanroom with “state-of-the-art” semiconductor equipment and will allow for the ability expand its capacity, according to the release. Current plans are for the Columbia location to increase production by 10 times over the current rate, the governor’s office said.

“It is always great to see a company like SETi build on its success in South Carolina,” Secretary of Commerce Bobby Hitt said in the release. “Announcements like this showcase the diversity of our business climate, and we couldn’t be happier for this company and their growth.”

In addition to the jobs, the investment will lead to another benefit for Richland County. The Coordinating Council for Economic Development awarded Richland County a $250,000 grant for costs related to the project, the governor’s office said.

“County council is excited to see Sensor Electronic Technology, Inc. investing in our community and adding new jobs after being an employer here since the early 2000s,” Richland County Council Chair Paul Livingston said in the release. “Their growth demonstrates how businesses can succeed here in Richland County.”

Those interested in applying for a job with SETi can start the process on the company’s website.

