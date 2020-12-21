Mask agreement, COVID-19 tests for SC lawmakers’ return to State House on Jan. 12

All 46 South Carolina state senators have agreed to wear masks when the General Assembly returns to work the second week in January, Senate President Harvey Peeler wrote in a memo Monday, outlining new COVID-19 protocols amid mounting pressure from inside his chamber to avoid a potential virus outbreak.

And, though no agreement is being sought by House Speaker Jay Lucas, the Darlington Republican — who wears a mask — and his office have repeatedly advised the 124-member House that members wear masks inside the chamber as a handful of his colleagues have openly defied those recommendations.

A handful of state lawmakers have publicly confirmed when they have tested positive for the virus, including as early as this month. However, The State is aware of a few cases where lawmakers have not publicly disclosed their positive results.

State lawmakers are back at work on Jan. 12, confronting what leaders say will be among the General Assembly’s most consequential two years at the Capitol. Leaders have stressed, publicly and privately, that the Legislature needs to meet in person particularly over the next year after the COVID-19 outbreak forced a staggered session ending in late September instead of May.

A silver lining does exist for the brand new session, as most work will start in smaller subcommittees that can be held virtually.

But there is still lingering concern among many lawmakers in the House and in the Senate — where there are fewer members, but majority of them are older — about what would happen should there be a COVID-19 outbreak in the Legislature, forcing yet another pause when leaders from both political parties have priority legislation they want passed.

The House Speaker’s Office told The State Lucas believes it is “imperative” lawmakers meet in person next year, but added that session in 2021 will be nowhere close to typical as leaders reevaluate each day how to address the COVID-19 outbreak.

President Peeler, R-Cherokee, said the same in his memo to senators and staff.

For example, in the Senate, in addition to face masks, Peeler wrote that social distancing will be maintained at all times. This year, senators spread out inside the chamber, with several choosing to vote and watch from the balcony that was shut off to usual visitors. Next year, Peeler also said touchless thermometers will be placed at every entrance into the Senate’s Gressette office building to check every person who passes through, and COVID-19 testing will be available to all senators and Senate staff.

“The protocols require the participation and cooperation of everyone,” Peeler wrote to senators. “The Clerk and Sergeant-At-Arms are responsible for supporting and implementing this plan in order to keep everyone safe. That being said, it is your responsibility to make sure you follow the protocols and self-monitor for signs and symptoms of COVID-19.”

The House is taking the changes a few steps further, including tweaks made before the two-day organizational session this month.

It won’t hold session virtually or move it to an entirely new venue, as has been proposed. Masks, gloves and hand sanitizer will still be made available, and plexiglass will remain at the front of the chamber where the speaker presides and staff sit. The Speaker’s Office said it hopes to offer rapid COVID-19 tests again next year.

House leaders also will propose some changes during the first week of session, the Speaker’s Office said.

For instance, the House will open the balcony to members, who will be allowed to cast votes from the upstairs area or the back of the room rather than their desks. Only essential staff will be allowed inside the chamber with members, and no guests or teams allowed inside.

The same goes for the Senate. Peeler wrote, “I will not accept invitations on behalf of the Senate during January or February.”

One guest, however, that the Legislature likely will make room for next month is Gov. Henry McMaster, who is scheduled to give his yearly State of the State address — a speech that rolls out the governor’s priorities — on Jan. 13.

Every year when the governor addresses the Legislature, all 170 members sit in the House chamber — though some do choose to skip the event and watch virtually in their office or at home — with lawmakers’ and the governor’s invited guests sitting upstairs.

The Governor’s Office told The State last week the governor still intends to give the speech and is working with State House leaders and the state’s public health agency to make it work but with more protocols in place, including limiting public access.