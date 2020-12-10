SC Attorney General Wilson to meet with Trump day after joining Texas election lawsuit

One day after S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson joined a Texas bid to overturn the results of the November election, he and other state attorneys general involved will join President Donald Trump at the White House for lunch, several outlets reported.

The lunch will be held at 12:45 p.m. Thursday in the Cabinet Room, according to Trump’s public schedule.

Early attempts to reach the Attorney General’s office for comment were unsuccessful.

Though it is unclear what the meeting will be about, most attendees are involved in or in support of the case, which was filed in Texas and questions President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Pennsylvania, Georgia, Michigan and Wisconsin. Officials who filed the lawsuit argue that changes made to the voting process in those states to expand mail-in voting were illegal.

Trump filed a motion asking the court to allow him to become a plaintiff in the lawsuit.

The case is a long-shot bid as courts have tossed out more than 50 other legal challenges to the election’s results. Still, the president and his allies continue to claim, without evidence, that massive voter fraud swayed the election in favor of Biden.

Wilson, a Republican, and 16 other attorneys general signed a brief Wednesday in support of the court challenge.

“Regardless of your ideological beliefs, we must all agree that free and fair elections are the keystone of democracy,” Wilson said in a press release. “Our Constitution’s election clauses must be followed, and the Constitution must be a guiding light for fair elections to continue to take place. Our values and the rule of law are worth defending.”

Wilson has been known to use his office to join other conservative attorneys general in legal fights to take conservative stances on issues, such as abortion, immigration or gun rights.