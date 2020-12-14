Man charged with murder after body is found on Midlands-area road, SC cops say

One man is dead and a South Carolina man is in jail on a murder charge following a shooting, the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office said.

At about 4 a.m. Sunday, deputies responded to a 911 call about a body on Dairy Barn Road, the sheriff’s office said. It was found near the intersection with New Holland Road in Wagener, not far from Exit 33 on Interstate 20.

In spite of the efforts of deputies, first responders, and Aiken County EMS, the unresponsive man with a wound to his head died at the scene, the sheriff’s office said.

He was identified as 34-year-old Franklin J. Suazo-Tifre, according to Aiken County Coroner Darryl Ables.

Suazo-Tifre was shot at least one time and an autopsy will be held in Newberry, Ables said.

The person who called 911 provided the names of both Suazo-Tifre and Drekwon Davenport, and investigators determined the men were involved in a fight before the shooting.

Information on what the fight was about was not made available.

Davenport was arrested and taken to the Aiken County Detention Center where he was charged with murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, jail records show.

No bond has been set for the 22-year-old Wagener resident who remains behind bars, according to jail records.

The sheriff’s office and coroner’s office continue to investigate the shooting.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.