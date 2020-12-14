Columbia man killed after SUV runs off road and smashes into tree, coroner says

A Columbia man was killed in a crash, the Fairfield County Coroner’s Office said Monday.

Phillip Wilson, 72, was identified as the man who died in a single-vehicle collision, Coroner Chris Hill said.

The wreck happened at about noon on Dec. 11, said Trooper Joe Hovis of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

Wilson was driving a 2020 Ford SUV west on Peach Road when he ran off the left side of the road, according to Hovis. The SUV ran down an embankment and smashed into a tree, Hill said. That’s in the Ridgeway area, near Interstate 77.

EMS took Wilson to a Prisma Health hospital in Richland County where he died, according to Hill.

Wilson was wearing a seat belt, Hovis said. No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

Information on what caused the SUV to veer off the road was not available, but the crash remains under investigation by Highway Patrol and the coroner’s office.

Through Monday morning, 978 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2020, according to the Department of Public Safety.

There have been at least 16 people killed in Fairfield County crashes in 2020, DPS data shows.

