Midlands school locked down as sheriff’s deputies investigate shooting

A search for a gunman was underway following a Thursday morning shooting, and a Midlands school was placed on lock down, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said.

Doby’s Mill Elementary was on lock down “out of an abundance of caution,” the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The school is at 1964 Fort Jackson Blvd. in Lugoff, about two miles from Exit 87 on Interstate 20.

The gunfire was reported in the 1400 block of Fort Jackson Boulevard, according to the release.

One person was hurt and was taken to an area hospital, the sheriff’s office said.

Further information on their condition was not available.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooter left the scene in a gray four-door sedan and drove toward U.S. 601, according to the release.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, but the sheriff’s office said the incident was a targeted shooting, and was not a random act.

The sheriff’s office said it has no reason to believe anyone else in the area is in danger, and there is not an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

