Police arrest SC man in fatal lounge shooting that left 17 wounded and 1 dead

Dozens of bullets flew during a November shooting in the parking lot of an Aiken County nightclub that left 17 people wounded and one dead, according to police reports released Thursday.

With the release, Aiken County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of a man from St. Matthews, South Carolina.

The sheriff’s office charged 25-year-old Dustin Robert Williamson with murder, ten counts of attempted murder and a gun offense in the shooting.

The shooting happened early Nov. 28 at the Seventh Lounge at 1695 Richland Ave. East just outside the eastern city limits of Aiken. After a party, at about 12:30 a.m., a light-colored Chevrolet Tahoe with at least three people inside pulled up to lounge and opened fire on the crowd at the nightclub with a handgun and a rifle, police said.

Williamson was the man firing the rifle, according to arrest warrants. He shot 11 people, warrants say.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The Aiken County Coroner’s Office identified 30-year-old Craig Youmans of North Augusta as the person who was killed at the scene.

The wounded victims were shot in the abdomen, feet and shoulders at close range, according to the warrants. One bullet graze a person’s head.

“We are truly saddened by the events that occurred,” Seventh Lounge’s management said after the shooting, “and would like to extend our thoughts and prayers to everyone affected as a result.”

Williamson is jailed at Aiken County Detention Center.

Investigators are still seeking another shooter in the nightclub shooting, the sheriff’s office said.

All-access digital subscription Connect to local news for just $1 a month for 3 months VIEW OFFER

Investigators believe the Seventh Lounge shooting may be connected to another shooting the following day.

Nov. 29, about 7:30, a person called the Aiken Department of Public Safety about a shooting at the Palmetto Crossing apartment complex at 4000 Sandlapper Drive. Officers found a man shot dead in a breezeway between apartments.

The coroner’s office identified the victim as 34-year-old TyQuan Graham of Aiken.

Police have not announced an arrest in Graham’s homicide.

Police asked anyone who has video or information on the shooting suspects to contact the Aiken County Sheriff’s Office at 803-648-6811. Information can also be provided anonymously through Midlands Crime Stoppers by visiting its website or calling 888-274-6372. A cash reward of up to $1,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest of anyone responsible for the crime, the office said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated. Check back.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.