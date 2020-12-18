Worker killed in forklift accident at South Carolina aluminum plant, officials say

A worker was killed in a forklift accident Thursday at a South Carolina aluminum plant.

The incident occurred Thursday at the Century Aluminum smelter in Mt. Holly, the company said in a statement to McClatchy News.

Naomi Cleaton, 63, of St. Stephen was hit by a forklift at the facility, according to the Berkeley County coroner, The Berkeley Observer reported.

Emergency responders began treating Cleaton at the scene, but she died on site, the company said.

Investigations are underway, and Century Aluminum said it “will fully cooperate with the relevant agencies.”

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

The South Carolina Occupational Safety and Health Administration is looking into the incident, the agency told WCSC. Its investigation is expected to take at least eight weeks.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to her family, friends and colleagues and have put in place support services at this sad and difficult time,” the company said.

The Mt. Holly facility is one of three U.S. smelters operated by Century Aluminum, according to the company’s website. The others are in Kentucky.