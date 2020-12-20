Burning vehicle blocks busy highway running through the Midlands after crash

Drivers on a major highway running through the Midlands encountered delays on Sunday morning after a collision caused a vehicle fire.

At least one westbound lane on Interstate 26 was blocked following the crash that happened at about 8:45 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The wreck was near the 89 mile marker, close to the Lexington County line and Exit 91, which is the junction with Columbia Avenue.

At least one vehicle went up in flames, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on injuries was not made available.

There was no word on what caused the crash, or the number of vehicles involved.

Today’s top headlines Sign up for the Afternoon Newsletter and get the day’s biggest stories in your inbox. Recaptcha SIGN UP This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

It wasn’t known when the traffic jam would be cleared and I-26 would be fully reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.