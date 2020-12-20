Rock Hill Herald Logo
Burning vehicle blocks busy highway running through the Midlands after crash

Drivers on a major highway running through the Midlands encountered delays on Sunday morning after a collision caused a vehicle fire.

At least one westbound lane on Interstate 26 was blocked following the crash that happened at about 8:45 a.m., the South Carolina Department of Transportation said on Twitter.

The wreck was near the 89 mile marker, close to the Lexington County line and Exit 91, which is the junction with Columbia Avenue.

At least one vehicle went up in flames, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety. Information on injuries was not made available.

There was no word on what caused the crash, or the number of vehicles involved.

It wasn’t known when the traffic jam would be cleared and I-26 would be fully reopened.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

