Young children missing after dad assaults mom, SC police say. Amber alert is issued

Two children went missing in South Carolina, cops say. Greenville County Sheriff's Office

Two young kids went missing after an assault against their mother, prompting a search in South Carolina, officials say.

An Amber Alert was issued for the children, 1-year-old Paradyce Greene and 3-month-old Majesty Greene, the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday morning in a Facebook post.

Deputies say the children’s father took the kids after assaulting their mom in Simpsonville, roughly 15 miles southeast of downtown Greenville.

The dad, 26-year-old Walter Greene, was last seen driving a 2016 model Jeep Cherokee with damage on the front driver’s side, officials say. The SUV is black and has the plate number SGF636.

“Greene has an active order of protection against the mother of his children as well as the two children he took,” the sheriff’s department wrote on Facebook.

Deputies in their online post released photos of Greene, the children and the SUV, who hadn’t been spotted as of Wednesday morning. Anyone who sees them is urged to call 911.