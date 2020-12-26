SC WWII veteran turned 100 on Christmas Day. He talks about his life in this video.

Hubert “Hue” Keller, an SC WWII veteran, turned 100 on Christmas 2020. City of North Charleston.

Hubert “Hue” Keller was born in 1920 and on Christmas Day turned 100 years old.

Keller was born on a farm in Abbeville County, he says in a video posted on Facebook by the city of North Charleston, where he lived for much of his life.

He moved around the state with his father going “from job to job” during the Great Depression, he said. They wound up in 1938 in Rock Hill, where Keller graduated high school before moving to North Charleston.

He went to work in the Charleston naval shipyard. As World War II approached, Keller joined the Navy.

The Navy shipped him to an island in the Pacific where he and his crew repaired battle-damaged ships.

“That was the hardest job I ever had in my life,” he said.

He came back to South Carolina after the war and married. He and his wife have been married for 73 years.

Keller now lives in Hanahan, S.C., ABC News 4 reported.

“Thirty years ago if you would have told me I was going to be 100, I would have laughed in your face,” he said.