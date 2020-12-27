Several people shot overnight in Midlands club, including armed guard, sheriff says

Multiple people were shot overnight at a Midlands nightclub, the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office said Sunday.

At about 2:45 a.m., deputies responded to multiple 911 calls from the private club, the sheriff’s office said in a news release. The club is in the 700 block of U.S. 1/Jefferson Davis Highway in Camden, near Woodward Field Airport.

When they arrived, sheriff’s deputies and South Carolina Highway Patrol troopers found several people were hurt by gunfire, according to the release.

No deaths have been reported, and the sheriff’s office said it did not consider any of the injuries to be life threatening.

One of the people who was shot was an armed security guard, according to the release.

Information on the guard’s condition, and the health of the other people hurt in the shooting, was not made available. But the sheriff’s office said one person who was seriously injured was airlifted by helicopter to an area hospital, and another person was taken in an ambulance, according to the release.

The number of people hurt in the shooting was not made available.

There was no word on a motive for the gunfire, or the number of people who were shooting weapons. Messages left with the sheriff’s office were not immediately returned.

Because an armed security guard was involved in the shooting, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, SLED, was called to examine the scene and assist the the sheriff’s office with the investigation, according to the release.

Information was not available on whether alcohol was served at the club. Last week, South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster extended his last call rule, prohibiting the sale of alcohol past 11 p.m. at restaurants and bars.

It was not clear if the governor’s emergency order applied to the nightclub, because it was called a private establishment by the sheriff’s office.

No arrests have been reported, and the sheriff’s office has not said if the shooting is considered an isolated incident or an ongoing threat to the community.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-425-1512 or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

