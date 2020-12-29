Search for missing Midlands teen who is without his medication, sheriff’s office says

A search is underway for a missing Midlands teenager.

Jackson Garcia, 18, has not been seen since Dec. 26, the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office said Tuesday.

The teen was last spotted at a relative’s home on Ithica Drive, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jackson Garcia was reported missing by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. Sumter County Sheriff's Office

Jackson has a history of mental illness and is currently not on medication, the sheriff’s office said.

The sheriff’s office described Jackson as a 5-foot-11, 170-pound teen with brown hair and hazel eyes. He was last seen wearing light gray sweatpants, black and white sneakers and a dark colored jacket, according to the sheriff’s office.

Information if Jackson was alone when he left his relative’s home was not made available.

Anyone who has seen Jackson, or has information about him, is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 803-436-2000, or 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

