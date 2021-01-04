Sheriff’s deputy injured in crash that killed two others, SC Highway Patrol says

Two people were killed and a Charleston County sheriff’s deputy was hospitalized following a crash, South Carolina Highway Patrol said Monday.

The two-vehicle collision happened at about 12:30 p.m. Sunday, at the intersection of U.S. 17 and Bee Hive Road, said Master Trooper David Jones of the Highway Patrol. That’s near Wando High School in the Mount Pleasant area.

The deputy was responding to a call about a physical assault when the wreck occurred, the sheriff’s office said.

Information if the deputy had the patrol vehicle’s blue lights on was not available.

The deputy was heading north on U.S. 17 in a 2019 Dodge Charger when the patrol vehicle smashed into the driver’s side of a 2017 Hyundai, according to Jones.

The Hyundai was turning left from Bee Hive Road onto U.S. 17 when the collision took place, Jones said.

Both the driver and a front-seat passenger in the Hyundai were entrapped and died at the scene, according to Jones. Because of the efforts of emergency responders to remove them from the car, investigators have not determined if they were wearing seat belts, Jones said.

The deputy was wearing a seat belt and was taken to an area hospital, according to Jones.

The deputy’s injuries are not considered life threatening, the sheriff’s office said.

No other injuries were reported by Highway Patrol.

The sheriff’s office said it asked Highway Patrol to conduct an investigation, adding the deputy will be placed on administrative leave upon release from the hospital.

The Charleston County Coroner’s Office will publicly identify the people killed in the crash after notifying their families.

“We extend our sincere condolences to their loved ones,” the sheriff’s office said.

Through the first three days of 2021, nine people have died in crashes on South Carolina roads, according to the Department of Public Safety.

These are the first people killed in a Charleston County collision this year, DPS data shows.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

