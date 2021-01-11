Foul play suspected after 2 bodies found in burning home

Foul play is suspected in the deaths of two people who were found in a burning home in South Carolina on Sunday, according to authorities.

The Camden Fire Department responded to a two-story house fire around 5 a.m., where they found two bodies after extinguishing the blaze, the agency said.

The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division and the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Department are assisting in the investigation. Officials said they did not believe the incident was “a random crime.”

The victims weren’t immediately identified and a cause of the fire wasn’t given. An autopsy was set to be conducted Monday.