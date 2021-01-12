Richland Democrat to respond to SC Gov. McMaster’s State of the State address

South Carolina state Sen. Mia McLeod, a Richland County lawmaker who has pushed for more restrictive COVID-19 measures and publicly criticized the governor over his failure to put in place stronger health protocols, will deliver the Democrats’ response Wednesday night to Gov. Henry McMaster’s State of the State address.

McLeod’s response will immediately follow McMaster’s 7 p.m. address, when he will lay out his spending and policy priorities.

Both speeches will be aired on South Carolina ETV.

“South Carolina, much like the rest of our nation, has faced tremendous challenges and heartbreak over the past 10 months and it’s only getting worse,” McLeod said in a statement provided to The State. “COVID-19 is ravaging our communities and the lack of leadership from the governor and his administration has left our citizens sick and struggling. In response, Democrats plan to hold those who have allowed South Carolinians to suffer accountable. We will not shy away from the truth.”

McLeod was first elected to the state House in 2010, until 2016 when she was elected to the Senate District 22 seat, which includes parts of Kershaw and Richland counties. McLeod is a communications consultant and runs McLeod Butler Communications.

McLeod will be the third Richland County lawmaker to deliver the Democrats’ response to McMaster in three years, after House Minority Leader Todd Rutherford delivered the response last year and state Sen. John Scott gave his response the year before.

McLeod is one of five women to serve in the South Carolina Senate.

As in years past, the governor will deliver his speech during a joint session of the Legislature, and the Democrats’ response, recorded earlier in the week, will air immediately after on ETV. But because of COVID-19 and concerns about putting 170 lawmakers inside the same House chamber, Senate Democrats have asked McMaster to deliver his speech virtually — a suggestion the Governor’s Office has rebuffed.

Senate Minority Leader Brad Hutto, D-Orangeburg, told reporters Tuesday that the caucus’ request is not about the governor, but about the health and safety of all South Carolinians.

“We’re still hoping that the governor will change his mind, (and) give us his address which we all look forward to,” he said.