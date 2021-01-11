Coroner looks for answers after Midlands 16-year-old is killed in shooting

On his way to perform an autopsy on a 16-year-old, the Lee County coroner said he was also looking for answers to many of the same questions he was being asked.

How did a teenage boy end up dead, and what led to the fatal shooting?

“We’re trying to ascertain what happened,” Lee County Coroner Larry Logan told The State Monday morning.

Logan knows the teen’s identity, but was not making it public because of the victim’s age.

In the forensic exam, Logan said he wants to determine the cause of death and the number of times the teen was shot.

The shooting happened Sunday, according to the Lee County Sheriff’s Office. The teen’s body was found in the driveway of a Back Swamp Road residence in the Lynchburg area, the sheriff’s office said.

The shooting is considered an isolated incident, and not an ongoing threat, according to the sheriff’s office.

The sheriff’s department has not reported any arrests or provided any information on a shooter, or shooters.

There is no word on what led to the gunfire, but sheriff’s office is asking for the community’s help.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call 911, or report it to CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

The shooting continues to be investigated by the sheriff’s office, and coroner’s office, with assistance from the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED).

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

