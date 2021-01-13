Woman killed in fiery crash on Midlands road, SC officials say

A South Carolina woman was killed in a fiery crash on a Midlands road Tuesday, the Kershaw County Coroner’s Office said.

Rosemary Johnson died at the scene of the early-morning wreck on U.S. 1, Coroner David West said.

The 50-year-old McBee resident had to be extricated from the car that caught on fire following the single-vehicle collision, according to Master Trooper David Jones of the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At about 6 a.m., there was a 911 call about a car on fire in the woods, West said.

After Kershaw County firefighters extinguished the blaze, a body was found in the car, according to West.

The body, which Jones said was entrapped, was later identified as Johnson. There was no word if she was wearing a seat belt.

Johnson was driving a 2004 Mitsubishi south on U.S. 1 when the vehicle ran off the left side of the road, according to Jones. The car flipped over before hitting a tree and bursting into flames, Jones said.

Highway Patrol said the wreck happened near the intersection with Mecklenburg Road, which is in the downtown area of Bethune.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office or Highway Patrol.

Information on what caused the car to veer off the road was not available, but the crash is being investigated by Highway Patrol.

This was the first fatal collision of 2021 in Kershaw County, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

At least 28 people have died on South Carolina roads in the first 12 days of 2021, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,017 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, DPS reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.