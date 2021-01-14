‘American Pickers’ TV show is coming to SC this spring. Help hosts choose where to go

Calling all antique collectors in South Carolina!

History Channel’s TV show “American Pickers” is filming in the Carolinas in March.

The hosts and crew haven’t chosen specific locations yet, and are calling on viewers to help with that.

Hosts Mike Wolfe and Frank Fritz must love South Carolina, though, since they visited Beaufort less than a year ago, and had been in the Palmetto state the two consecutive years before that.

Since 2010, the documentary series explores the world of antique “picking” by following Wolfe and Fritz as they hunt for America’s most valuable antiques and recycle or rescue forgotten relics. The men pick through only private collections, meaning stores, malls, flea markets, museums, auctions and businesses are off limits.

“The pair hopes to give historically significant objects a new lease on life, while learning a thing or two about America’s past along the way,” the release said.

Wolfe and Fritz, “two of the most skilled pickers in the business,” have come across some interesting items in the show’s 10 years, but are always looking for “different, unusual, and unique items too — something we’ve never seen before and with an interesting story,” the release said.

Think you have a collection the show would be interested in, or know someone who does? Call the “American Pickers” crew at 1-855-OLD-RUST (653-7878) or email AmericanPickers@cineflix.com with the collector’s name, city and state, contact information, and brief description of the collection.

The “American Pickers” crew is “taking the (COVID-19) pandemic very seriously” and will follow all local protocols outlined for safe filming, the release said, which also means rescheduling the trip if necessary.