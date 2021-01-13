Plane crashes near homes in Rosewood neighborhood of Columbia

A plane crashed in the Rosewood area of Columbia on Wednesday morning, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The wreckage of the small plane smoldered in the backyard of a Rosewood home. The detached landing gear was strewn nearby.

The small plane crashed in the backyard of a home, according to the Columbia Police Department. Rescue crews are on the scene near Kennedy Street and Prentice Avenue, police said.

Members of the Columbia Fire Department are on the scene of the crash in the 2900 block of Kennedy Street near South Maple Street, according to department spokesperson Mike DeSumma. Both of those roads near the site of the crash are closed.

One house caught on fire following the crash, but firefighters have the blaze under control, DeSumma said.

Alert: A small plane has crashed into a residence in the Rosewood area. #ColumbiaPDSC is providing support in the area of Kennedy St & Prentice Ave. @ColaFire & rescue crews are on scene. The NTSB has been notified. Updates as info becomes available. — Columbia Police Dept (@ColumbiaPDSC) January 13, 2021

The crash was in the area near Jim Hamilton — LB Owens Airport.

Messages left with the airport were not immediately returned.

There was at least one person on board the plane, Columbia Fire Department Chief Aubrey Jenkins said. Jenkins believed the plane was headed toward the airport.

No one on the ground was hurt because of the crash, but one person suffered injuries, according to Jenkins. That person might have been scratched by a cat she was trying to get out of the house, Jenkins said.

“Considering the circumstances we’re very, very lucky we didn’t have more injuries,” Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said after calling the scene secure.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

Rescue workers are currently responding and looking for a body, according to Columbia Deputy Police Chief Melron Kelly.

No bodies have been found, Kelly said. But the Richland County coroner was at the scene.

“I’m looking at it right now and I can’t see any occupants,” Kelly said as firefighters battled to get the burning plane under control.

The crash caused significant damages to the home and the plane, which Jenkins said was pretty mangled.

Charles Grondines saw — and felt — the scene unfold in his own backyard.

Grondines, a University of South Carolina student, lives on Prentice Avenue. He said the small plane clipped a neighboring house and ended up crashing in his backyard, along a fence. Three people were home at the time of the crash, Grondines said.

“My roommate runs in and says, ‘A plane just crashed in our backyard,’” Grondines told The State. “At that point, we didn’t see any fire or anything. I said, ‘We’ve got to go help.’ We were getting our shoes on, and that’s when the explosion happened. That one was just insane. You could just feel the shockwaves that would knock people down.

“It was one of the craziest things I’ve seen outside of a movie.”

Kelly confirmed that the small-engine plane hit a structure during the crash.

They’re removing electrical devices to allow workers to continue the rescue effort. Kelly said police are checking with air traffic control, including at Columbia Metropolitan Airport, to learn if any planes are missing from their logs.

Rosewood neighborhood resident Clayton Smith said he lives about 100 yards from the crash.

He said he heard the plan descending but didn’t know what it was. When he heard an explosion, he said he thought it was an earthquake.

“It shook the house,” Smith said.

Coming outside, it was immediately obvious a plane had crashed, he said.

At the nearby Montessori School of Columbia, “We heard a bang, and about 40 emergency vehicles went by the school and we saw the house on fire,” head of school Karen Kuse said.

No children were outside at the time of the plane crash, Kuse said. Law enforcement officials directed everyone to stay inside the school, and the school is not being evacuated, she said.

Jose Cabellero lives on the corner two houses down from where the plane crashed.

When he came out of his house, flames were jumping from the home where the plane, he said. Worried the flames would jump to his house, he grabbed important items and got out.

Cabellero said he started toward the burning house to help those inside. The fire department showed up quickly, he said.

Jenkins did not know if the plane was already on fire before it crashed, but the fire chief said the plane caused the house fire, and that all of the fuel on board the “very small plane” burned up in the fire.

The National Weather Service office in Columbia issued a dense fog advisory for the Midlands through 10 a.m., but there was no indication that the conditions had any effect on the wreck.

The Columbia Police Department is leading the investigation into the crash, and it has notified the National Transportation Safety Board about the incident. When the NTSB arrives, that agency will take control of leading the investigation.

