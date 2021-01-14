Almost a year after three were killed at Midlands party, SLED asks for public’s help

Eight months after three young men were killed in a shooting at a party in the Midlands, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division is asking for help solving the crime.

Austin Lee Benjamin, 17, Altonio Jaquan Smith, 19, and Malik Kevon Glover, 24, were all killed during the May 26 shooting, SLED said Thursday in a news release.

At least five others were injured in the shooting that happened during a party on Memorial Day weekend in Orangeburg County, The State previously reported. Updates on their conditions were not available.

The gunfire broke out at a party being held at a Bowman residence in the 7000 block of Charleston Highway, SLED spokesman Tommy Crosby told The State in May. That’s near the intersection of Dibble and Rail streets, and less than half a mile from the Bowman Police Department.

Information on a motive for the shooting was not made available.

SLED is leading the investigation on the request of the Bowman police, according to Crosby.

SLED believes people in the community have information about the shooting, but don’t want to come forward because of fear of reprisal. Law enforcement “strongly encourages” anyone with information to contact CrimeStoppers to ensure their identity is protected.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 888-CRIME-SC or submit an online tip.

