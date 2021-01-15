Here’s how police are prepping for possible riots at the SC State House in Columbia

Officers with the S.C. Bureau of Protective Services stand near two protests at the South Carolina State House on Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. jboucher@thestate.com

South Carolina state agencies announced they are collaborating to form a plan for the coming weekend through the presidential inauguration on Jan. 20 to ensure the safety of the State House in downtown Columbia.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, State Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Columbia Police Department and Richland County Sheriff’s Department are following a warning issued by the FBI about the potential for armed protests at the U.S. Capitol and state capitols around the nation leading up to the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

All the agencies have united to “plan and prepare for the deployment of resources and have begun steadily increasing vigilance and manpower since last week at the State House and the surrounding area,” the agencies said in a news release Friday.

“The events of the last week around the nation, as well as the threats against State Capitols, have necessitated a more heightened security posture in the coming days and for as long as we need to maintain that elevated presence. We are advising the public to expect more visible security measures both inside the State House and around the perimeter of the grounds,” said Department of Public Safety Director Robert G. Woods IV.

SLED Chief Mark Keel said the rights to assemble and freedom of speech provided by the Constitution do not allow for violence and lawlessness.

Columbia residents should expect to see a heavy law enforcement presence around the city, according to Sheriff Leon Lott and Chief Skip Holbrook, in order to guard citizens and property.

Friday afternoon, Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin will also address the city regarding weekend protests and will discuss safety procedures.

The State House will be closed to all visitors from Jan. 16 to Jan. 20 “out of an abundance of caution,” according to the release.