Columbia mayor urges people to ‘stay home’ as SC officials prep for potential riots

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin encouraged people to stay away from downtown this weekend because of the potential for unrest around the South Carolina State House.

“If you have no need to be downtown, I encourage you to stay home. There’s no need to add to the mix,” said Benjamin.

Earlier this week, an internal review from the FBI warned that armed protests by people opposing the inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden could be held at the United States Capitol and all 50 state capitals between Jan. 16 and Jan. 20.

Columbia Police Department Chief Skip Holbrook said there have been no direct threats of violence to Columbia, but the department is acting out of caution from general threats and information provided by the FBI.

Several SC law enforcement agencies also released a statement Friday saying they will work together and have plans in place to prevent any violence or destruction around the State House and Columbia.

On Jan. 6, rioters stormed the U.S. Capitol building, destroyed property, killed a Capitol police officer, and stole items from congressional offices as Congress was certifying the electoral college results of the November election. South Carolina residents who went to Washington, D.C., said that “the police stood down” against protesters.

“I think it’s fair to say that what we saw at the nation’s capital last week shocked the countenance of America,” said Benjamin.

The South Carolina Department of Public Safety, South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, Columbia police, and the Richland County Sheriff’s Department will have a heavy presence in the city this weekend, including increased law enforcement vehicles, physical barriers around the State House and signs reminding people that weapons are not allowed on State House grounds.

“The Columbia Police Department is working with state and federal partners to monitor and engage in intelligence gathering related to events leading up to and including Inauguration Day 2021,” Holbrook said. “We will have a multi-agency security plan in place for all planned or spontaneous events.”

In an internal report released in December, CPD admitted it underestimated the anger and dismay felt in the community ahead of May protests after the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. The department admitted it was unprepared for the speed at which the May 30 protests went from being peaceful to unruly. This weekend could test of the department’s preparedness and ability to handle large protests.

“We are ready to work in partnership with the S.C. Department of Public Safety as well as our federal partners to ensure all citizens are protected and safe to exercise their right to peaceful protest,” Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release. “However, we are also ready and prepared to maintain law and order and will not tolerate any violence or destruction. The increase in law enforcement presence will serve to both keep citizens safe and protect property.”

The nation’s capital is working to be more prepared for upcoming unrest with help from the South Carolina National Guard. Approximately 650 U.S. Army National Guard Soldiers with the S.C National Guard will join with other service members from across the nation to protect the capital during the 59th Presidential Inauguration, according to a news release from the S.C. National Guard.

Benjamin said that City Council and other departments have been in constant communication with local business owners who will decide independently about how to prepare for any protests. Government buildings in Columbia, though they are already closed due to the coronavirus, will further ask employees to work from home Jan. 17 and Jan. 20 in case of rioting.

Setting a curfew for the city is also an option Benjamin said he would consider if needed, but does not expect to use it at the moment.

Lott urged citizens to not “live in fear” this weekend and said to potential rioters “If you come to Columbia and think you’re going to riot, you better think twice.”