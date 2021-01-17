Gun arrest made near South Carolina State House after FBI warning, cops say

At least one person was arrested Sunday on a weapons charge near the grounds of the South Carolina State House, according to law enforcement officials.

The University of South Carolina Department of Public Safety made an arrest, according to law enforcement officials involved with security. A traffic stop near the intersection of Gervais and Assembly streets was confirmed by Deputy Chief Melron Kelly of the Columbia Police Department.

Information on the number of people arrested and the charges filed was not available.

Messages left with USC officials were not immediately returned.

One event has been confirmed on the State House grounds Sunday, a Drive4America rally. The event, scheduled to run from noon to 6 p.m., was granted a permit for the State House’s North Grounds and steps, according to the South Carolina Department of Administration.

There was no word that anyone involved in that event was among those taken into custody.

As of 1:30 p.m., there was a group of protesters on the grounds, but the event was peaceful, said Sherri Iacobelli, spokesperson for the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Some of the protesters were wearing apparel supportive of President Donald Trump.

Protesters peacefully gather on the grounds of the South Carolina State House under the watch of law enforcement. Tracy Glantz tglantz@thestate.com

Sheriff Leon Lott said between 50-100 deputies were getting equipped with riot gear at one of several law enforcement staging areas located within a mile or two of the State House.

Law enforcement has requested that those locations be kept confidential because of security concerns. In addition to the sheriff’s department, Columbia police, the South Carolina Department of Public Safety, the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division, and USC Department of Public Safety are on patrol.

“There’s a lot of cops out,” said Kelly, who added the Columbia Police Department has made no arrests in connection to events at the State House. Kelly said he hopes to provide further information later Sunday.

Kelly dispelled rumors on social media that police are warning of an impending incident.

“In the event that there is a threat to public safety we will immediately notify the public on digital media platforms,” Kelly said on Twitter.

Last week, the FBI warned of the potential for armed protests at the nation’s Capitol and all 50 state capitol buildings beginning this weekend.

An individual or group does not need a reservation to have access to the State House grounds, where they can gather without a confirmed reservation to exercise their First Amendment rights to free speech and assembly, according to the South Carolina Department of Administration.

But those individuals or groups must do so in a lawful manner, obeying the laws and rules applicable to the grounds, which includes no weapons or firearms on the property.

CORRECTION: This story has been updated to report that the arrest near the South Carolina State House on a weapons charge came from law enforcement officials involved with security, it did not come from Columbia Police Department Deputy Chief Melron Kelly. A traffic stop was confirmed by Kelly, but information on the arrest came from other sources. Corrected Jan 17, 2021