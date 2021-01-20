SC Supreme Court upholds perjury conviction and prison sentence of ex-Rep. Harrison

Former state representative Jim Harrison, takes the witness stand during his trial on charges of misconduct and perjury. 10/26/18 tglantz@thestate.com

Perjury charges and a prison sentence against powerful former state lawmaker Rep. Jim Harrison of Richland County were upheld by the SC Supreme Court on Wednesday.

The decision means that Harrison will be headed off to state prison to begin serving an 18-month prison sentence.

“Appellant (Harrison) must serve the maximum eighteen-month sentence imposed by the circuit court,” the court ruled.

At the same time, the Supreme Court overturned a jury finding of misconduct against Harrison, saying special prosecutor David Pascoe lacked the authority to prosecute Harrison on the misconduct charge.

In 2018, a Richland County jury deliberated four hours before finding Harrison guilty of perjury and official misconduct.

Evidence during the trial showed that Harrison had secretly accepted hundreds of thousands of dollars from the political consulting firm of Richard Quinn & Associates over 13 years.

