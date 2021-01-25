Columbia attorney Deborah Barbier tapped for Trump’s impeachment defense trial team

Joey Meek’s attorney Deborah Barbier walks out of the federal courthouse in Columbia in 2015 after being appointed to represent Joey Meek, an associate of the convicted white supremacist killer Dylann Roof. gmelendez@thestate.com

Columbia attorney Deborah Barbier has been tapped for former President Trump’s impeachment trial defense team, according to sources.

Trump’s defense team will be led by another Columbia attorney, Butch Bowers, 55, who has numerous ties to people and officials in the S.C. Republican Party and other official circles.

Former S.C. Attorney General Charlie Condon was also mentioned Monday night on CNN as a possible member of Trump’s defense team.

A former federal prosecutor, Barbier, 51, works in a small law firm near downtown Columbia and often works with other lawyers in other firms on cases.

Her appointment to Trump’s team was announced Monday in a newsletter sent out to South Carolina members of the state chapter of the American College of Trial Lawyers by the group’s chairman, Wallace Lightsey of Greenville.

“Regardless of one’s personal view of Mr. Trump, it says a great deal about Debbie’s skill and reputation as a trial lawyer that she was chosen for this task, and I am very proud to be her colleague,” Lightsey wrote to his colleagues. “We know you will acquit yourself well (even though some of us may be hoping that your client is not).”

In a phone conversation Monday night with The State, Lightsey declined to make any public comment on the newsletter.

According to national news reports, Trump had difficulty getting a high-powered defense team from major law firms.

A source familiar with people being named to the defense team said that during the impeachment trial, the lawyers would be staying in the Trump International Hotel, several blocks from the White House and about a mile from the U.S. Capitol, where the trial will be held in the Senate chamber.

High profile cases

As a former assistant U.S. Attorney in Columbia, Barbier’s high profile cases included prosecuting an illegal interstate cockfighting operation based in Lexington County that had been penetrated by an undercover agent who took videos with a hidden camera. The jury convicted six defendants, most of whom got prison sentences.

Barbier also helped prosecute former Lee County Sheriff E.J. Melvin, convicted in 2010 on federal racketeering charges.

In a 2012 interview about her work, Barbier said the federal court “is not a place for amateurs,” and to be a good trial lawyer “you have to have a very thick skin.” Barbier’s father was an FBI agent.

After leaving the U.S. Attorney’s Office and starting her own firm in 2012, Barbier has been involved in a number of high profile cases, including being one of several defense attorneys hired by state-run electric utility Santee Cooper after the utility’s venture into constructing a nuclear power plant in Fairfield County failed.

Barbier also represented Joey Meek, an associate of white supremacist killer Dylann Roof. Meek was sentenced to prison for 27 months in prison. Police say he withheld information about Roof’s identity while a nationwide manhunt was underway to locate the man who killed nine African Americans at a Charleston church. Roof is now on federal death row.

Another Barbier client was former high-profile Republican consultant Richard Quinn Sr., a target in special prosecutor David Pascoe’s State House corruption probe. In 2017, Barbier helped get criminal charges dropped against Quinn, whose firm, First Impressions, paid a $3,000 fine for failing to register as a lobbyist.

Two years ago, Barbier was part of a defense team that won a jury acquittal of two Horry County chiropractors accused of white collar financial fraud crimes against BlueCross BlueShield. That acquittal was won against a team of assistant U.S. attorneys from Barbier’s old federal prosecutor’s office. Defendants in federal criminal trials almost never win in South Carolina.

Barbier’s appointment to Trump’s team was first reported by The (Charleston) Post and Courier.

More lawyers are expected to be named to Trump’s defense team. Already, the U.S. House of Representatives has nine prosecutors on its impeachment team.