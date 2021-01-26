Midlands man killed after he and bicycle are hit by vehicle, coroner says

A Midlands man died early Tuesday morning, hours after he and a bicycle were hit by a vehicle, the Sumter County Coroner’s Office said.

Jermaine Williams was identified as the man who was killed in the crash, according to Coroner Robbie Baker.

At about 8:45 p.m. Monday, a vehicle collided with the 43-year-old Sumter resident, Baker said.

The wreck happened on Jackson Street, near the intersection with Miller Road, according to the coroner. That’s about a mile from the intersection of U.S. 76/Broad Street and Bultman Drive in Sumter.

Williams was taken to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital where he died Tuesday, Baker said. An autopsy is scheduled to be performed Wednesday at The Medical University of South Carolina in Charleston, according to Baker.

No other injuries were reported by the coroner’s office.

It was not clear if Williams was riding the bike, or was kneeling down beside it to make a repair, according to the coroner’s office.

Williams was not wearing a helmet or any reflective clothing, the coroner’s office told The State.

Information on any possible criminal charges was not made available, but the crash is being investigated by the Sumter Police Department and the coroner’s office.

This is the first fatal collision reported in Sumter County in 2021, according to the South Carolina Department of Public Safety.

Through Tuesday morning, at least 56 people had died on South Carolina roads in 2021, and this was the first deadly crash involving a bicycle, DPS data shows.

Overall, 1,025 people died on South Carolina roads in 2020, including 14 bicycle riders, DPS reported.

BEHIND OUR REPORTING This is a breaking news story In a breaking news situation, facts can be unclear and the situation may still be developing. The State is trying to get important information to the public as quickly and accurately as possible. This story will be updated as more information becomes available, and some information in this story may change as the facts become clearer. Refresh this page later for more updated information.