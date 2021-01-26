‘Just be nice’ challenge results in $2,021 tip for South Carolina restaurant staff

A customer who regularly patronizes a Greenville, South Carolina, restaurant left a $2,021 tip for the staff to split as part of the ‘”Just be nice” challenge. Adam Bair Facebook

A customer left a $2,021 tip for staff of a South Carolina restaurant to “Just be nice,” a sentiment inspired by a new social media challenge, according to a Facebook post from the restaurant’s owner.

“WOW is all I can say!” Adam Bair, owner of the Eggs Up Grill in Greenville, wrote in the post last week. “One of our regular customers just did the #JBN2021 (Just Be Nice) challenge and gave my servers and kitchen staff a $2,021 cash tip.”

Along with the cash, the customer left a note with instructions on how to divvy up the money, a photo on Bair’s post shows. Four employees would each get $400 and $421 would “be split among everyone else,” the note said.

The note also stated, “I took the JBN Tip Challenge (Just Be Nice).”

The tip was far bigger than a traditional 20% — the customer’s bill came out to $9, Greenville News reported.

“It’s the biggest blessing,” Chrissy Talbert, a recipient of the tip and the restaurant’s general manager, told the outlet. “There have been people who have left us $50 and $100 tips, but this is definitely the biggest.”