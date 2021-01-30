Four Columbia SC lawyers leave Trump’s impeachment team, CNN reports

Four South Carolina attorneys who were to be the core of now former President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial defense team have parted ways. Upper row, from left: Butch Bowers, Johnny Gasser. Lower row, from left: Deborah Barbier, Greg Harris. Tracy Glantz, John Monk, US Air National Guard

Four Columbia lawyers — including lead lawyer Butch Bowers — are leaving former President Donald Trump’s legal impeachment team, CNN reported Saturday night.

Columbia criminal defense attorneys Deborah Barbier, Greg Harris and Johnny Gasser are joining Bowers in leaving the team of what had been four prominent Columbia lawyers who were to make up the core of Trump’s defense team for the trial in the U.S. Senate, set to begin on the week of Feb. 8.

A fifth lawyer, Josh Howard, of Raleigh, is also no longer on the defense team, according to national news reports.

The news broke on a Saturday night and left many wondering who Trump will come up with to defend him in his historic second impeachment trial in the U.S. Senate. With the trial set to begin in a little more that a week, any lawyers — who normally need months if not more than a year to prepare for a major court event — will be operating under a major time handicap.

Bowers, who does not normally talk with reporters, is highly regarded in S.C. Republican legal circles for his straight-arrow approach to legal matters. He has represented former governors Nikki Haley and Mark Sanford, was to be the lead defense lawyer on the team.

Bowers was the first lawyer chosen by Trump, who took U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham’s recommendation that he should hire the Bowers and take his recommendations for other lawyers. Last year, Bowers was one of a team of Republican lawyers who won a lawsuit in the U.S. Supreme Court that limited efforts to make it easier for people to vote during the pandemic.

On Thursday, Graham had sent this statement to The State newspaper: “I think President Trump is going have a good legal team. Butch Bowers will be sort of the anchor tenant. I’ve known Butch for a long time. Solid guy.”

The New York Times reported that a knowledgeable source said that Bowers and Trump had “no chemistry” and it was a “mutual” decision for Bowers and Barbier to part ways.

Trump likes to work with people with whom he has chemistry, and “Mr. Trump prefers lawyers who are eager to appear on television to say that he never did anything wrong; Mr. Bowers has been noticeably absent in the news media since his hiring was announced,” The Times reported.

The Times also reported that Jason Miller, a Trump adviser, said that the former president and his aides had “not made a final decision on our (new) legal team.”

Trump is being tried for “high crimes and misdemeanors” tied to his alleged role in inciting a riot on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol that caused members of Congress to flee the House and Senate chambers. If found guilty by two-thirds of the senators, the Senate could vote to prohibit him from ever running for office again.

Bowers, Barbier, Gasser and Harris all have a reputation as aggressive, competent lawyers. All four respect each other and have worked together over the years.

In the days since the four were reported to be part of Trump’s legal team, negative articles about two of the four — Bowers and Harris — have surfaced.

According to the Washington Post, “Public records show that Bowers has had federal liens placed on his property in Columbia that totaled more than $400,000, and The Post did not find records showing the liens had been released. Such liens are usually placed to recover tax debts. Bowers said in the interview that the liens have all been satisfied,” The Washington Post reported.

The HuffPost reported that in 1989, the S.C. Supreme Court had said in an opinion that Harris, while an assistant 5th District solicitor, had used racial stereotypes to keep Black citizens from serving on the trial jury hearing a DUI case.

Harris’s history, now made public, even though for an incident 32 years old, would be something likely to be mentioned on national television as he represents a former president who regularly appealed to racists and inspired a deadly attack on the U.S. Capitol by a mob that included members of groups espousing white supremacy and conspiracy theories.

“They (the four Columbia lawyers) were starting to learn that the national press was going to be tougher on them than the South Carolina press,” a prominent South Carolina attorney with extensive experience in criminal law said Saturday night.

In South Carolina’s legal community, phones lit up Saturday night as lawyers passed along the news that first Barbier and Bowers, then Gasser and Harris, were out. Speculation was rampant about why.

CNN’s initial report of Bowers’ and Barbier’s departures was confirmed by a tweet from New York Times Washington reporter Maggie Haberman, regarded by many as having some of the best sources into Trump’s former White House administration.

“Confirming CNN report that Bowers and Barbier, two lawyers hired with fanfare, are no longer on the team. A person familiar with the situation called it a ‘mutual’ decision,” Haberman tweeted shortly after 8 pm.

Within two hours, reporters had confirmed that all of Trump’s legal team was gone.

Elie Honig, a former assistant U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, told CNN on Saturday night he believed — speaking from his legal experience — that there was “dissension” between the lawyers and Trump on how to proceed.

“Keeping in mind that Mr. Bowers is ... an ethics specialist, what sometimes happens is that the client wants you to make a certain argument, and as an attorney, you feel you cannot make that argument in good faith or ethically. That sometimes leads to this kind of rift that we are seeing here,” said Honig.

“The reason you would step away from a high profile case like this that you are likely to win is because you have some kind of ethical disagreement, or principled disagreement, with the direction that the client here, Donald Trump, wants you to go,” Honig said.

Later Saturday night, CNN quoted a source supporting Honig’s speculation — that Trump’’s lawyers had stepped aside over a “disagreement about legal strategy.”

“A person familiar with the departures told CNN that Trump wanted the attorneys to argue there was mass election fraud and that the election was stolen from him rather than focus on the legality of convicting a president after he’s left office. Trump was not receptive to the discussions about how they should proceed in that regard,” CNN reported shortly before 11 pm.