South Carolina

Grand juror gets probation for tipping off family member

The Associated Press

COLUMBIA, S.C.

A federal grand jury member who tipped off a family member about upcoming indictments and drug arrests has been sentenced to three years of probation, prosecutors said.

Alicia Renee Coleman, 51, of Rock Hill, pleaded guilty last year to a felony charge of obstruction of justice.

A judge, noting Coleman had no prior criminal record, decided on a sentence with no prison time, the U.S. Attorney's Office in South Carolina said in a statement Friday.

Coleman was serving on a federal grand jury in June 2018 when she heard about cases against a drug trafficking organization around Rock Hill, prosecutors said.

Coleman told a family member, and after federal investigators heard about the leak they had to change when they made arrests in the case, authorities said.

  Comments  

South Carolina

An email ‘smear’? Conservative group targets candidate for top SC judge’s post

January 31, 2021 5:00 AM

South Carolina

SC Palmetto Trail organizers want new 26-mile path

January 31, 2021 11:11 AM

South Carolina

US Mint produces collectible coin honoring SC activist

January 31, 2021 11:08 AM
Copyright Commenting Policy Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service